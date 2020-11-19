Kamloops baseball team gets schedule; first home game in June

Photo: Amandalina Letterio FILE PHOTO: NOrthPaws name announcement.

The Kamloops NorthPaws know when (and where) they'll be hitting the diamond for their inaugural season.

The West Coast League was released today, and while Kamloops' new team is still being built, locals can look ahead to when the boys of summer will take to the field.

While the season starts June 1, the NorthPaws first game isn't until June 4 when they head to the Yakima Valley in central Washington to take on the Pippens (as long as the borders are open at that point).

They'll come back to Canada after three games for their first home game June 8 against the Edmonton Riverhawks (who are also a new team this year).

Other highlights in the schedule include a home game Canada Day against the Wenatchee Apple Sox and some potential new rivalries; the NorthPaws are in Kelowna June 22 to 24 and the Falcons come to Kamloops July 30 to Aug. 1. The final series of the season will also be in Kelowna, from Aug. 10 to 12.

In total 54 games are a part of the NorthPaws' WCL season, though it may change due to the pandemic.

"While there are uncertainties today, we’re very optimistic and excited about playing baseball next

summer,” says co-owner Jon Pankuch in a press release. “However the circumstances unfold in the coming months, we’re committed to ensuring the safety of our fans, players, staff and volunteers next summer.”

