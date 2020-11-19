165655
165914
Kamloops  

Kamloops baseball team gets schedule; first home game in June

NorthPaws baseball planned

- | Story: 316864

The Kamloops NorthPaws know when (and where) they'll be hitting the diamond for their inaugural season.

The West Coast League was released today, and while Kamloops' new team is still being built, locals can look ahead to when the boys of summer will take to the field.

While the season starts June 1, the NorthPaws first game isn't until June 4 when they head to the Yakima Valley in central Washington to take on the Pippens (as long as the borders are open at that point).

They'll come back to Canada after three games for their first home game June 8 against the Edmonton Riverhawks (who are also a new team this year).

Other highlights in the schedule include a home game Canada Day against the Wenatchee Apple Sox and some potential new rivalries; the NorthPaws are in Kelowna June 22 to 24 and the Falcons come to Kamloops July 30 to Aug. 1. The final series of the season will also be in Kelowna, from Aug. 10 to 12.

In total 54 games are a part of the NorthPaws' WCL season, though it may change due to the pandemic.

"While there are uncertainties today, we’re very optimistic and excited about playing baseball next
summer,” says co-owner Jon Pankuch in a press release. “However the circumstances unfold in the coming months, we’re committed to ensuring the safety of our fans, players, staff and volunteers next summer.”

For more information click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

165044


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4317540
2210 Louie Drive Unit #74
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$299,900
more details
164731


165869


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >


164918


Robot takes guests to table

Must Watch
“A robot named Peanut took us to our table at U & Me HotPot in Orlando, Florida.”
Reese Witherspoon names Walk the Line her ‘most rewarding experience’ on its 15th anniversary
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon marked 15 years of her hit movie Walk the Line...
Toddler prefers watching soccer over kid shows
Must Watch
This kid is going places.
History Facts
Galleries
These history facts will boggle your mind.
Zac Efron forced into lockdown in South Australia
Showbiz
Zac Efron has been forced into a six-day lockdown following an...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162761
163947