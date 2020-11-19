TRU reminding locals upgrading courses available via the internet during the pandemic

Photo: Brendan Kergin

With the pandemic impacting many people's livelihoods, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is reminding people they offer upgrading courses for those considering a new path.

TRU's University Preparation department has moved its courses to the web so people can continue their education without having to attend classes on campus.

“We are still offering our courses and our instructors have worked hard to offer a quality online learning experience. We have some pretty amazing things that our instructors are doing to facilitate the change, including online videos and at-home labs for our science courses,” says Kim Tamblyn in a press release. She's co-chair of the Department of University and Employment Preparation at the school's Faculty of Education and Social Work.

New students just out of high school aren't the only ones who can take the courses.

"Students can be straight out of school, returning to complete high school, or older adults who’ve been

working and want to make a career change. Each student’s circumstances are unique," states the university in a press release.

For some grants are available, to cover things like ancillary fees, texts and — in some cases — technology.

Registration for winter 2021 courses has opened for the most part. For more information, click here.