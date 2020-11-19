Kamloops Humane Society and PetSmart hosting adoption event today

Photo: The Kamloops Humane Society Kittens available at today's PetSmart adoption event in Kamloops

If you are looking for a new companion, make your way over to PetSmart in Kamloops today!

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Kamloops Humane Society will be at the Aberdeen pet store with a group of little kittens.

The type of feline ranges from Himalayans, Tortoiseshells, orange tabbies and mini black panthers.

Kittens come vet checked, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and tattooed/microchipped.

"All are cuddly, playful and affectionate," the Kamloops Humane Society says in a Facebook post.

Anyone interested in more information on the kittens is invited to pop into PetSmart at 30-1395 Hillside Drive (near Chapters) or to email the Kamloops Humane Society.



Please note, social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks and gloves will be available.