Kamloops woman wants to make dying husband's 70th birthday extra special; asks community to send a card

Photo: Contributed Diana and Al on their wedding day, Oct. 6, 2020, outside St. Andrews on the Square.

Al Coleman will turn 70 on Dec. 1.

Hopefully.

Sadly, the Kamloops resident has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and likely won't make it to his birthday, his wife Diana tells Castanet. The pair met late in life and tied the knot on Oct. 6, 2020 at St. Andrews on the Square.

In an effort to put a smile on his face, Diana is organizing a "birthday card drive." Family, friends and strangers are encouraged to hit up their local dollar store, buy a card and send it to the Colemans. If they want to include a little something inside, Al loves scratch tickets.

"A 70th birthday, it's a milestone and it should be celebrated," Diana says. "But we might not make it, so why not get people to drop cards off in the mailbox? If they wanted to call ahead and have him wave through the window... we can arrange that."

Photo: Contributed Diana and her husband, Al.

With the pandemic going on, an in-person gathering is just not possible, the Brock resident adds, nor is a celebration of life.

To get her idea off the ground, Diana reached out to Carla Kluss, the creator of the Caring Hands for Kamloops Facebook group. The group has been around since 2014 and is known for its acts of kindness, including making care packages for the homeless.

Kluss immediately felt compelled to help.

"To be in your golden years, to find love and get married, it just seemed so bittersweet," Kluss says. "Their story just struck me. All the cards are stacked against them... I just thought, if I could bring some happiness, it makes it all worth it."

Kluss and Diana got together Wednesday night (Nov. 18) to make birthday cards. Other businesses have donated to the cause as well, including All Pro Safety.

Photo: Bob Clark. Diana Coleman, left, and Carla Kluss make birthday cards for Al on Nov. 18.

'I love him'



Diana and Al met almost three years ago, at a New Year's dance at a seniors centre in Brock. Diana, 61 at the time, took an elderly friend to the dance. Her friend had lost her son the year before, so Diana didn't want her to be alone.

"Everybody was 70, 80, 90 and close to 100," Diana recalls. "Many people were coupled up."

On her way to the coat check, she noticed a man sitting at a table by the door.

"When I walked back, I looked at him and his eyes were wide open and the blue in his eyes looked light blue and white diamonds. They were sparkling," she says. "I had this strange feeling that I had to talk to him."

Diana, who jokes that she's not subtle, but German, went up to him and asked if he was by himself.

"I'm alone," Al replied.

Diana invited him to sit at her table. The rest of the evening, she says, was full of dancing, even though Al hadn't done it in a long time.

"We get up to dance and he's leading me gently around the floor. All night long, he danced with me and he was so polite and he was so proper. At one point, I felt so safe I started to laugh. It was like I was a teenager. I was so happy," she says. "I had such a good time I wouldn't have minded to see him again."

Photo: Contributed

In their short time together, Diana says Al has "expanded" her life. They've done everything from take trips to Three Valley Gap to spending long weekends at three different rodeos.

They've also continued one of their favourite hobbies: dancing.

"It's a really nice thing to do," she says, noting pre-COVID-19 they were taking advantage of the three dances a month at the seniors centre.

Diana's unsure how much longer Al will be able to hold on; it's "touch and go." The retired truck driver (he worked right up until this year) has difficulty breathing, drinking and eating.

Al decided against chemo, she says. He wants to let nature take its course.

Filling their mailbox with birthday cards in the coming days is something that will shine some light on a dark time, she says.

"I just love him. I love him very much."

If you'd like to send a birthday card, you can drop it off or mail it to:

Al Coleman

1114 Schreiner Street

Kamloops, B.C.

V2B 5W5