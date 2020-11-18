165076
Kamloops  

Kamloops petitioner wants new signal added to Summit and Arrowstone

Left-turn signal needed

- | Story: 316782

Should there be a left-turn signal for cars turning from Summit Drive onto Arrowstone Drive?

Kate Mueller thinks so, and has created an online petition to try and convince the city to make the addition.

"Traffic volume turning onto Arrowstone Drive off of Summit Drive to get to the high school creates a high hazard for drivers and pedestrians," she writes on Change.org. "The poor traffic light sequencing at this intersection has vehicles rerouting through mall parking lots to avoid this intersection."

Accidents at the intersection and in the adjoining parking lot are connected to the lack of signal, she adds, as cars try to make it onto the suburban street.

Complaints have been filed, Mueller says, but broader support from the public is needed.

"We need a collective voice to make this high-use intersection safer for residents, students and those passing through on their morning commute," she says.

At the time of publication, the petition had received just under 100 signatures.

Castanet has reached out to Mueller for comment. We'll update this story if we hear back.

