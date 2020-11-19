Madras Masala and Grill opens up in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Brendan Kergin From left to right: Abarna Ramaiah, Ramaiah Selvaraj, Rangarajan Radhakrishnan and Jess Varghese.

Passek's Classics may have just moved out last month, but their old location on Third Avenue didn't stay empty very long.

Just a couple of days ago, Madras Masala and Grill opened up, featuring food from the south of India, along with some northern dishes.

Co-owner Ramaiah Selvaraj says he and his family moved from Surrey to Kamloops earlier this fall.

"We understand it’s a COVID situation, but we got an opportunity to open up… here in Kamloops. We like the place very much," he says, gesturing to the downtown core outside Madras's windows.

The focus will be on south Indian food like dosa, with fresh chutneys and sambar. There'll also be things like tandoori and chicken tikka.

"The dosa will be very good. It will be authentic like in south India."

Selvaraj and business partner Rangarajan Radhakrishnan decided they wanted to open their own restaurant last year, but were planning on doing it in Surrey. However, over the summer, they found out about the place Passek's was giving up and got an opportunity too good to turn down.

"Once we came and visited this place, we are very happy to open here," Selvaraj tells Castanet. "Such a good place."

The space at 120 Third Ave. has been completely redecorated. They were planning to open on Nov. 20, but opened on Saturday (Nov. 14) since they were ready and it was Diwali.

"The last four days, it’s been very good, we’re very happy choosing this place. We’re very happy with the city," says Selvaraj.

Now that Madras is open, they're hopeful locals will stop by for some Indian food.

"I like the City of Kamloops," says Selvaraj. "I am looking forward to give the best for the family and friends of Kamloops."

