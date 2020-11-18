165655
RCMP investigating two dead bodies found in suburban Williams Lake

Two found dead in house

RCMP say the discovery of two bodies in a Williams Lake home yesterday has been deemed "suspicious."

Williams Lake Mounties were called to a home in the 100-block of Mandarino Place yesterday evening after receiving reports two deceased people were inside.

"Although the investigation is in the early stages, we do not believe that there is a further risk to the public," says Insp Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake RCMP in the release.

Williams Lake RCMP is leading the investigation with the help of the North District Major Crime division.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

