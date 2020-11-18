100 Mile House RCMP have arrested a Kamloops man who was found with ammunition and more

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Mounties in 100 Mile House have arrested a Kamloops man found with ammunition, a possible stolen ID and vehicle registrations.

On Tuesday (Nov. 17) at 4:23 a.m., police responded to a break and enter in the 300 block of Moore Avenue in the Exeter Industrial Park area of 100 Mile House.

The 911 caller reported that a man was in the compound and was having a physical confrontation with him.



Police arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody. There were no injuries to anyone.

The suspect entered the compound by using bolt cutters to cut the fence at the back of the property, according to a news release. He then rummaged through several vehicles. He was found hiding in one of those vehicles.

RCMP found him in possession of several rounds of ammunition, along with a possible stolen ID and vehicle registrations, all from the Kamloops area.

The man was originally from 100 Mile House and is now living in the Tournament Capital region.

Police later released him on the condition that he is not to go to 100 Mile House and he is not to have contact with employees of the associated business on the compound.

"No (possession) of break-in tools are also part of the release conditions. The suspect, who cannot be yet identified due to no information (charges) having yet been sworn by Crown counsel, is due in 100 Mile House Provincial Court in March 2021," adds Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen in the release.

The investigation is ongoing.