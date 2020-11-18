165076
165847
Kamloops  

100 Mile House RCMP have arrested a Kamloops man who was found with ammunition and more

Man with ammo arrested

- | Story: 316708

Mounties in 100 Mile House have arrested a Kamloops man found with ammunition, a possible stolen ID and vehicle registrations.

On Tuesday (Nov. 17) at 4:23 a.m., police responded to a break and enter in the 300 block of Moore Avenue in the Exeter Industrial Park area of 100 Mile House.

The 911 caller reported that a man was in the compound and was having a physical confrontation with him. 

Police arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody. There were no injuries to anyone. 

The suspect entered the compound by using bolt cutters to cut the fence at the back of the property, according to a news release. He then rummaged through several vehicles. He was found hiding in one of those vehicles.

RCMP found him in possession of several rounds of ammunition, along with a possible stolen ID and vehicle registrations, all from the Kamloops area.  

The man was originally from 100 Mile House and is now living in the Tournament Capital region.

Police later released him on the condition that he is not to go to 100 Mile House and he is not to have contact with employees of the associated business on the compound.

"No (possession) of break-in tools are also part of the release conditions. The suspect, who cannot be yet identified due to no information (charges) having yet been sworn by Crown counsel, is due in 100 Mile House Provincial Court in March 2021," adds Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen in the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4326548
3591 Old Vernon Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$211,500
more details
165438


161505


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Roger
Roger Kamloops SPCA >


162204


Tiny pots

Must Watch
Man accidentally buys very tiny plant pots online.  
An Oscar worthy toddler tantrum
Must Watch
“It won’t stay on!”. Overtired, under-napped...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Wednesday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday
Showbiz
Playboy bosses have offered Dolly Parton the cover of the...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164993
163919