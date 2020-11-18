165076
Kamloops  

ICBC moving to primarily appointment-only schedule in Kamloops

Appointments only, please

ICBC is piloting appointment-only scheduling at five offices across the province, including in Kamloops.

The Crown corporation is making the move in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While there will still be some times where walk-ins are accepted at the 937 Concordia Way office, the majority of each day will be dedicated to mandatory, pre-booked appointments.

"The pilot will help minimize the number of customers waiting for service in-person, ensuring that the appropriate number of customers are in an office at the same time, while maintaining physical distancing as required by the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC," writes spokesperson Joanna Linsangan in a press release.

ICBC is starting the scheduling at five offices. Besides Kamloops, it'll be in place at Burnaby Metrotown, Richmond Lansdowne, Surrey Guildford and Victoria Wharf Street.

In the Kamloops office, Linsangan tells Castanet the size of the waiting room came into play, as there's only room for five people under WorkSafe protocols. That means, as winter approaches, people would have to wait outside.

Appointments can be made up to two months in advance; people can try to make appointments the day of, but may not be successful if the schedule is full.

Walk-in times will still be available at the beginning of each day, Linsangan says, to accommodate people who aren't able to book appointments for some reason. The times for walk-ins will be Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

