Kamloops man runs 50 kms, raises $1,000 for goat's prosthetic leg

50-km run for Zuri the goat

A famous goat in Tappen will be receiving a new prosthetic leg thanks to the stamina of a Kamloops man.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, local resident Jason Weiss ran 50 kilometres to help raise money for Zuri the goat. The animal was born up north on a cold night and sustained severe frostbite to her back feet earlier this year. Sadly, it caused one of her feet to fall off. 

Zuri has been under the care of the Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary in Tappen since she was five weeks old.

Like many other organizations, the non-profit has been hit hard by the pandemic. 

That's why Weiss decided to step in to do what he can: run.

Yesterday (Nov. 16), the campaign reached $1,000, enough money to pay for Zuri's new prosthetic (she's outgrown the current one).

"Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit society and is run by Diane and Harry Nicholson — true heroes. As you can imagine, running an animal sanctuary is extremely tough! They have had to delay other fundraisers and cannot have visitors due to COVID — so they need all the help they can get!" Weiss wrote on his GoFundMe page.

