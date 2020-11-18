165834
Castanet hit the streets to ask how people feel about travelling in B.C.

Travel in B.C. right now?

Would you travel within B.C. right now?

Castanet took it to the streets to ask British Columbians that very question.

At Monday's COVID-19 press briefing, Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged all British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel.

Most of the people we spoke to had mixed feelings, but the majority say they will avoid inner-province travel at this time, while COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.

Interior Health issued a plea for COVID compliance on Nov. 10. The health authority warned residents that the Lower Mainland restrictions could spread if case counts continue to go up.

