165257
165914
Kamloops  

Local band, Loops, raises $1,400 for Kamloops Legion

$1.4k raised for local legion

- | Story: 316652

Kamloops band Loops is calling their recent fundraiser for the Kamloops Legion "phenomenal."

Kevin Roy and Jon Fennell, the faces behind the acoustic pop group, raised just over $1,400 for the local non-profit. Their GoFundMe goal was $2,500.

"Honestly, we would have been happy with $100," Roy tells Castanet. 

The pair, knowing that the legion was losing money from a lack of poppy sales this year due to COVID-19, wanted to do something to help.

They used their musical talent and live streamed three free shows on Remembrance Day.

"We were just really moved by everyone's support and how everyone helped out," Roy says.

People who tuned in and donated were encouraged to submit a song request. One of the "most impactful" requests was John Lennon's Imagine, the band says.

Loops officially formed in November 2019.

"It was the love of music that motivated us to really come together," Fennell says. 

At the time, the pianist and guitarist was planning a solo tour. He invited Roy, a retired RCMP officer, along. The rest, as they say, is history.

"From there, our music tastes and our inspiration and our creativity went hand in hand with one another."

To date, Loops has put out two singles on Spotify and has done a number of shows across B.C. (You can learn more about the band here.)

Fennell and Roy say they plan to do a similar Remembrance Day event in 2021.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163873


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4319740
100 - 1060 Manhattan Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$385,000
more details
164827


163538


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Midge
Midge Kamloops SPCA >


163235


Cooking fails

Galleries
Cooking fails to make you feel like you’re a Master Chef.
Cooking fails (2)
Galleries
Cat politely opens gate for dog
Must Watch
… and then takes a swipe at him.
Bird opens beer bottle with beak
Must Watch
Ringo the bird’s owner was feeling a bit thirsty, so he...
Britney Spears jets to Hawaii for early birthday trip
Showbiz
Britney Spears has headed to Hawaii for an early birthday...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162268