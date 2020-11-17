Local band, Loops, raises $1,400 for Kamloops Legion

Photo: Unsplash

Kamloops band Loops is calling their recent fundraiser for the Kamloops Legion "phenomenal."

Kevin Roy and Jon Fennell, the faces behind the acoustic pop group, raised just over $1,400 for the local non-profit. Their GoFundMe goal was $2,500.

"Honestly, we would have been happy with $100," Roy tells Castanet.

The pair, knowing that the legion was losing money from a lack of poppy sales this year due to COVID-19, wanted to do something to help.

They used their musical talent and live streamed three free shows on Remembrance Day.

"We were just really moved by everyone's support and how everyone helped out," Roy says.

People who tuned in and donated were encouraged to submit a song request. One of the "most impactful" requests was John Lennon's Imagine, the band says.

Loops officially formed in November 2019.

"It was the love of music that motivated us to really come together," Fennell says.

At the time, the pianist and guitarist was planning a solo tour. He invited Roy, a retired RCMP officer, along. The rest, as they say, is history.

"From there, our music tastes and our inspiration and our creativity went hand in hand with one another."

To date, Loops has put out two singles on Spotify and has done a number of shows across B.C. (You can learn more about the band here.)

Fennell and Roy say they plan to do a similar Remembrance Day event in 2021.