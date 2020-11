Photo: DriveBC Webcam footage of an incident at Zopkios southbound.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident southbound on the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope.

The incident took place near the Zopkios rest area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. Based on DriveBC's live webcam footage, updated at 1:06 p.m. today, it looks like a vehicle has flipped on its side.

Drivers should expect delays.

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.