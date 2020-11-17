Coquihalla Highway is cleared after a vehicle flipped earlier today

Photo: Twitter/Courtenay Watson Twitter user shares image of Coquihalla cleaned up after a vehicle flipped earlier today.

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

Pretty much cleaned up , still pushing traffic through the rest area for now. pic.twitter.com/LaPOTTMVay — Courtenay Watson (@hdsheena) November 17, 2020

According to photos on social media, it appears there is no longer a traffic delay. A person driving through the area posted on Twitter, "Pretty much cleaned up, still pushing traffic through the rest area for now."

ORIGINAL: 1:35 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident southbound on the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope.

The incident took place near the Zopkios rest area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. Based on DriveBC's live webcam footage, updated at 1:06 p.m. today, it looks like a vehicle has flipped on its side.

Drivers should expect delays.

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.