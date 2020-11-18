165076
Kamloops  

Sun Peaks clinic asks residents and guests to notify staff if they receive a positive COVID-19 test

The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre is asking residents and guests to inform the clinic if they test positive for coronavirus.

In a note posted to the mountain resort municipality's website, medical director Dr. Shane Barclay says his team would be grateful for the notification even if the individual is not a registered patient. 

"Contrary to what some people think, public health does not notify us when there is a positive case in Sun Peaks. We are only 'notified' if a registered patient goes down and has a swab and we then get the results," he says.

"Sun Peaks is a small, closely connected community and I actually believe we have a much better system to contact trace than public health," Barclay continues, noting all information would be kept confidential.

The clinic, which opened in December 2017, is supported financially by the municipality. However, it doesn't fall within Interior Health's portfolio.

In the memo, he encourages locals to not engage in large gatherings this winter, regardless of the occasion.

"We are all looking forward to the ski season. If we get a substantial COVID-19 outbreak up here, none of us will be skiing and businesses will close again for the season. We all know how tragic that was last March," Barclay says.

On Nov. 10, Dr. Bonnie Henry issued an order that no more than six visitors are allowed in addition to the usual household members in a residence or vacation home, until further notice. 

The village asks all property managers review their upcoming bookings to ensure compliance. 

Sun Peaks says non-compliance could result in a $2,000 fine. (To learn more about the order, click here.)

Sun Peaks Mayor Al Raine tells Castanet 95 to 98 per cent of people in the village are following COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask.

"People are being more cautious," he says, adding another shut down of Sun Peaks would be a "disaster."

"We must do everything within our possibilities to avoid a situation where we have an out-of-control outbreak. We've had a couple of instances where people have contracted COVID and they have been responsible. They have quickly phoned their friends and the people they were in contact with, and self-isolated... and we haven't had a community-wide spread outbreak."

On Henry's new order, Raine says it's simple for bylaw staff to monitor the six-person rule.

"You have an idea by the number of cars parked out in front of any unit, of how many people might be in there. Or, if it's in a condominium unit, where the parking's underground, you have other people in the building who are going to complain."

Raine notes there's no more than one bylaw officer working at any given time.

