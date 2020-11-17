Another flight to Kamloops added to coronavirus exposure list

Photo: Canadian Press

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has added a Vancouver-to-Kamloops Air Canada flight to its public exposures list.

A confirmed case was found on AC 8194, a flight that took off on Nov. 6.

The BCCDC lists rows three to seven as the "affected rows." Passengers seated in or near these rows are considered to be at higher risk of exposure. The agency asks that all travellers on a flight with coronavirus self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

The Air Canada flight is the fifth flight to the Tournament Capital with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The four others are:

Nov. 7: Calgary to Kamloops, WJ 3111

Oct. 24: Vancouver to Kamloops, AC 8198

Sept. 16: Calgary to Kamloops, WJ 3111

March 21: Calgary to Kamloops, WJ 3241

If you believe you've developed symptoms, you're asked to take the self-assessment tool.

For more information, click here.