165076
162268
Kamloops  

Another flight to Kamloops added to coronavirus exposure list

COVID case on local flight

- | Story: 316602

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has added a Vancouver-to-Kamloops Air Canada flight to its public exposures list.

A confirmed case was found on AC 8194, a flight that took off on Nov. 6. 

The BCCDC lists rows three to seven as the "affected rows." Passengers seated in or near these rows are considered to be at higher risk of exposure. The agency asks that all travellers on a flight with coronavirus self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

The Air Canada flight is the fifth flight to the Tournament Capital with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The four others are:

  • Nov. 7: Calgary to Kamloops, WJ 3111
  • Oct. 24: Vancouver to Kamloops, AC 8198
  • Sept. 16: Calgary to Kamloops, WJ 3111
  • March 21: Calgary to Kamloops, WJ 3241

If you believe you've developed symptoms, you're asked to take the self-assessment tool.

For more information, click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164648


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4094001
1 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
164936


164415


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Midge
Midge Kamloops SPCA >


164918


Morrissey dropped by record label after three albums

Music
Singer Morrissey has confirmed reports he's no longer a BMG Records artist. Label bosses dropped the former The Smiths singer...
Tired pup clearly not in the mood to join owner’s workout
Must Watch
Sean does push ups wearing body armour while Barrie the dog lays...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Iggy Azalea shows off postpartum weight loss
Showbiz
Iggy Azalea is “lighter than pre-baby and counting”




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165035
163919