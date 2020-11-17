Police need information about a man who chased after a woman with a rifle

Photo: Brendan Kergin

100 Mile House RCMP are asking the public to help in a peculiar situation involving a 44-year-old man who allegedly drove his car into a woman's car and chased after her with a rifle.

On Nov. 9, around 12:30 p.m., Dennis Scott reportedly drove into the back of a vehicle on a property in the 5000 block of Dawson Road in 103 Mile House, according to a news release.

The victim said he had severely damaged her vehicle, pushing it into a fence and over an embankment.

When Scott exited the car, he was wearing homemade body armour and carrying a rifle. At the time, the woman had no idea who he was. He entered her home and demanded to know where his children were.

The victim was holding a small child in her arms and told him to leave, the release states. After looking around the house, he left.

Scott then drove around the property, over pastures and roadways, and went to another house on the property as RCMP arrived on scene.

He exited his vehicle and was arrested. Mounties found a loaded rifle in the front seat of Scott's car.

While in jail, Scott threatened a 100 Mile House RCMP officer. He was held in a cell to appear before a judge for a bail hearing on other offences and warrants.



On Nov. 12, Crown counsel brought forward eight new criminal charges against Scott. He was detained and is set to appear before the court on Nov. 18.



100 Mile House RCMP are investigating the situation and need the public to help.

"The reason for the suspect completing these actions are somewhat clear; however, why the suspect came to that particular residence is still unknown as there was no known history involving the suspect at that location," says Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen in the release.



Police gathered video footage from the nearby Tim Hortons from Nov. 9 of Scott, between 11:50 a.m. and 12:16 p.m.

In the video, he interacts with three to four people in the parking lot and and one person in the store. Police are hoping the people who interacted with Scott will come forward with any information.

If you were at the 100 Mile House Tim Hortons on Nov. 9 and interacted with a man who is described as: 40 years old, Caucasian, with brown hair, a brown unkept beard and wearing bulky clothing, please contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Refer to file 2020-3997.