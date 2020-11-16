Dominos Pizza in Kamloops forced to close after an employee tested positive for COVID

Photo: Google Street View

The Dominos Pizza location on the Trans Canada Highway in Kamloops has reopened after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Company VP of marketing Jeff Kacmarek confirmed the news late Monday afternoon.

The Domino’s store located on East Trans-Canada Highway in Kamloops, was temporarily closed for a thorough sanitization and cleaning after a team member at the store indicated they tested positive for COVID-19," he said in an email to Castanet News.

"The team member has not worked in the store in five days. The store followed all requirements set by the Interior Health Authority before re-opening to once again serve the community.

"The team member will also remain home until it is safe for them to return to the store, per the guidance from these authorities."

He did not indicate how long the location was closed.