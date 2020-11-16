Venture Kamloops accelerates another entrepreneur, looking for more

Photo: Brendan Kergin

After helping start a local home goods shop, a local plant shop and now a local remote control vehicle shop, Venture Kamloops (VK) is looking for more local businesses to lend a local hand to.

The economic development agency is celebrating RC Nation, one of the newest shops in town and the latest business to be part of the VK accelerate program, which assists entrepreneurs in getting brick-and-mortar businesses off the ground in Kamloops.

As part of that, they're now looking for new entrepreneurs to join the 2021 edition of the program.

"We are now accepting applications for the 2021 cohort and are expanding the program to work with multiple businesses at one time," says VK's Nicole Bruce in a press release.

"The addition of these types of businesses, such as Far and Wide and Fern & Frond, to our city’s retail selection adds vibrancy and continues to evolve Kamloops with diverse shopping options," says Bruce in the release, listing two other participants of the program. Far and Wide was the first business to be a part of it.

"We are always looking for entrepreneurs who have a creative business idea and who would benefit from the

professional advice of the VK accelerate program” says Bruce.

Entrepreneurs who are accepted into the program gain access to mentorship opportunities and get help finding funding for their idea.

For more information, click here.