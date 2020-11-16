Kamloops caremongers ready to lend a hand during second wave of coronavirus

Photo: Pexels

Volunteers across the Tournament Capital are available to run errands for residents who are self-isolating or don't feel comfortable getting out of the house in the middle of a pandemic.

The group, known as Caremongering Kamloops, launched in the spring; now, they're reminding people to call them if they need help. Their goal was simple: to ensure those without a support system, who needed things like groceries or prescription refills, didn't fall through the cracks. The grassroots initiative started as a Facebook group and eventually grew into an online portal, where people could place requests.

Spokesperson Gisela Ruckert says around 50 volunteers are ready to lend a hand during the second wave of COVID-19.

"If you need groceries picked up, if you need something from the drug store, if you need someone to help you figure out an online ordering system… we can help you set that up," she tells Castanet. "If you don’t feel safe going out, we’re happy to do that for you."

To date, there have been just under 100 requests. She says in the spring volunteers outweighed calls for service.

"Some of the volunteers didn’t get a single request, which is great that people didn’t need the help but it didn’t really make them feel like they were contributing much."

For individuals who would benefit from a free meal once a week, Ruckert encourages them to take advantage of the group's partnership with the Mt. Paul Community Food Centre. Meals are made from scratch and are delivered right to your doorstep.

Ruckert notes Caremongering Kamloops operates within the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the provincial health officer, to ensure volunteers and recipients are safe.

Have an errand that needs to be done? Visit www.KamloopsCares.ca. Alternatively, if you don't have internet, you can call 778-696-2039.