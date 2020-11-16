165257
Kamloops  

Kamloops caremongers ready to lend a hand during second wave of coronavirus

Ready for second wave

- | Story: 316533

Volunteers across the Tournament Capital are available to run errands for residents who are self-isolating or don't feel comfortable getting out of the house in the middle of a pandemic.

The group, known as Caremongering Kamloops, launched in the spring; now, they're reminding people to call them if they need help. Their goal was simple: to ensure those without a support system, who needed things like groceries or prescription refills, didn't fall through the cracks. The grassroots initiative started as a Facebook group and eventually grew into an online portal, where people could place requests.

Spokesperson Gisela Ruckert says around 50 volunteers are ready to lend a hand during the second wave of COVID-19. 

"If you need groceries picked up, if you need something from the drug store, if you need someone to help you figure out an online ordering system… we can help you set that up," she tells Castanet. "If you don’t feel safe going out, we’re happy to do that for you."

To date, there have been just under 100 requests. She says in the spring volunteers outweighed calls for service.

"Some of the volunteers didn’t get a single request, which is great that people didn’t need the help but it didn’t really make them feel like they were contributing much."

For individuals who would benefit from a free meal once a week, Ruckert encourages them to take advantage of the group's partnership with the Mt. Paul Community Food Centre. Meals are made from scratch and are delivered right to your doorstep.

Ruckert notes Caremongering Kamloops operates within the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the provincial health officer, to ensure volunteers and recipients are safe.

Have an errand that needs to be done? Visit www.KamloopsCares.ca. Alternatively, if you don't have internet, you can call 778-696-2039.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164754


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4319740
100 - 1060 Manhattan Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$385,000
more details
165134


165869


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >


164977


Little girl accidentally throws popsicle

Must Watch
That escalated quickly.
Instagram vs. Reality
Galleries
The price of an Instagram photo.
Instagram vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
Smart puppy watches video on phone, swipes up for more
Must Watch
This cute puppy watches a video of another dog and then licks the...
Kid scores a bullseye on the dart board
Must Watch




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164993
163919