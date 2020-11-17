Kamloops judge throws out petition to have human rights tribunal decision quashed

Photo: Les Bazso.

A BC Supreme Court judge in Kamloops has dismissed a woman's application to have a human rights tribunal decision reversed.

According to Justice Dev Dley's Nov. 12 decision, the woman had been a legal assistant at a law firm for about five years, until she was let go.

In response, she filed a human rights complaint on the grounds that her sex and physical disability were factors in her termination.

In response the law firm applied to the BC Human Rights Tribunal to have the complaint dismissed because the employee "had no reasonable prospect for success." The tribunal ruled in the law firm's favour.

The woman then applied for a judicial review of the dismissal order in hopes of getting the tribunal's decision overturned.

According to background facts provided in Dley's decision, the law firm fired the woman because she was insubordinate and created a negative working environment, including bullying other employees.

The woman alleged she was treated differently than her male counterparts, was sexually harassed by a law firm partner on three occasions and was denied accommodation for injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in October 2017.

The tribunal dismissed the employee's complaint for two reasons. There was nothing to support either her physical disability or sex being a factor in her termination, states Dley's decision. The tribunal found that the woman didn't have any male counterparts; in fact, all other staff members were women.

Second, the tribunal concluded the three alleged incidents did not amount to sexual harassment.

"The tribunal also found there was no reasonable prospect that the alleged incidents, if proven, would support an inference that her sex was a factor in her termination," read the court documents.

In her application to the court, the woman said the tribunal's decision was irrational. She said the tribunal denied her the opportunity to cross-examine the opposing parties; it "arbitrarily assumed" that there were no male counterparts because she failed to respond to the evidence tendered by the opposing parties; and the tribunal was "unduly dismissive" of a complained event because the lawyer had apologized.

The tribunal's decision shows the lawyer had tried to remove a paper umbrella from the woman's hair (and then chewed it up), while out for drinks at a restaurant in October 2016. The woman's spouse and other firm employees were also in attendance. The lawyer subsequently apologized for his behaviour in an email.

Dley ruled that that conflicting pieces of evidence raising credibility issues does not oust the jurisdiction of the tribunal in its exercise of discretion to dismiss a complaint.

Further, he noted there is no suggestion that the woman made the request to cross-examine the opposing parties and was denied the chance.

"She cannot now complain about a denial of a process that she did not request," Dley said.

As for the lawyer's apology, Dley found the tribunal made its decision as if the employee's evidence was accepted.

"There was no undue weight placed on the apology."

The woman argued the tribunal shouldn't have taken her lack of response to the lawyer's evidence that there were no male counterparts as an admission of such a fact. However, Dley noted the employee had the opportunity to dispute it if she took issue with it.

"It was reasonable for the tribunal to conclude that there were no male counterparts because there was no other evidence to contradict or call the evidence into question," Dley said.

"It is clear from reading the entire decision that there is no basis for the employee's complaints. Accordingly, this petition is dismissed," he concluded.

You can read the tribunal's decision here. For Dley's decision, click here.