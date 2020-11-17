165076
Kamloops  

VIDEO: It's Logan Lake's 50th birthday

Logan Lake turns 50

If you were to make a cake to celebrate the District of Logan Lake's birthday, it would need room for 50 candles.

Or, you could just get those candles that look like numbers.

In either case, the municipality turns 50 this month. In November 1970, the Village of Logan Lake was incorporated (it would later grow up to be the district we all know today).

It was founded around the time mine workers moved to the area to work. Previously, the area had been ranchland.

"Logan Lake was constructed for convenience, economy and easy access, with community services in one compact area. The municipal building was erected next door to the fire hall and RCMP detachment, with health services just across the street. Retail shops and a library were added to the walkable downtown core," states a recently written community profile done by the district.

In celebration of the milestone, the District of Logan Lake had a video made. Watch below.

