Weather alerts issued for highways around Kamloops

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Environment Canada has issued a series of weather alerts that may affect drivers heading out of Kamloops.

On the Coquihalla, drivers may see heavy bursts of snow through the highway's passes this afternoon (Nov. 16).

"A rapidly deepening low will bring heavy snow to the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass today. Ten to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time," states the government agency.

It might not just be snow drivers face.

"The rain-snow level for the highways will fluctuate throughout this afternoon and evening as invading warm air battles against heavy snowfall rates," Environment Canada states.

North of Kamloops, near 70 Mile House, up to 15 centimetres of snow may fall over the next 24 hours. Of particular concern is Highway 97 at Begbie Summit.

The government agency says the bad weather is due to a Pacific storm. Visibility may be poor and conditions could change quickly. Anyone travelling this section is cautioned to prepare for "deteriorating travel conditions."

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is also warning about high winds expected in the Fraser Valley tomorrow, as a cold front comes off the ocean.

"As the front races across the area, widespread and powerful gusty southerly winds will occur. Gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible," the online memo reads.

Drivers are being warned to remain vigilant and to be aware of debris across the road.