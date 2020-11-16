164522
Kamloops  

Two dogs killed after attack on farm near 100 Mile House

A pair of large dogs had to be killed after killing chickens and trapping a homeowner in the rural community of Forest Grove in the early hours of Sunday (Nov. 15).

A man called police around 1:20 a.m. to report the dogs. He had heard his chickens being attacked and had gone out to investigate, at which point he found the two dogs attacking and killing the birds.

According to an RCMP press release, he described the two dogs as large Pitbulls, weighing over 100 pounds. One was tan and the other was brown.

When the man went to investigate, the dogs charged at him and trapped him at times, the release says. The dogs continued to try and get at other animals on the property, including some in a barn.

When police arrived, they observed the dogs' behaviour while the dogs' owners were sought. 

"No owner was located or would take ownership of the two terriers," writes Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a statement.

Mounties continued to keep watch until the decision was made to kill the dogs.

"Having no other options, police destroyed the two animals," Saunderson says. "Both animals were seized to examine further in an attempt to identify an owner, but so far the results have been negative."

Anyone who has information about the dogs or their owner is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.

