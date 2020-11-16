After violent assault in 100 Mile House, police catch one suspect; seek another

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Police are still seeking one man after an early morning home invasion/assault on Sunday (Nov. 15) in 100 Mile House.

Around 2:50 a.m., RCMP responded to a home invasion at an apartment in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue.

"It was reported that two men had broken into an apartment at that location and assaulted a man by using a blunt object and firing what is believed to be a BB/pellet gun into his person, causing injury," states Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a press release.

The suspects fled after a short exchange with the 41-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Everyone knew each other, the release notes, and the victim is helping police.

One of the suspects fled to Williams Lake, where he was arrested later on Sunday by local RCMP. He has not been charged yet.

The second suspect has not been located. He's described as an Indigenous man standing 6'2" with a slim build. He was wearing jeans, a black hoodie and a ball cap.

Police don't believe there's any risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about the assault can reach out the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.