The Starbucks across from Royal Inland Hospital has closed its doors for good

You won't be able to cross the road from Royal Inland Hospital to get a caramel macchiato anymore.

Or a mocha cookie crumble Frappuccino.

Or, really, anything that Starbucks carries.

That's because the coffee giant has closed its location at 300 Columbia St., where Columbia intersects with Third Avenue.

In a note taped to the door, the shop's management states they closed on Oct. 23 and will not be reopening. 

"We would like to thank you for being part of our store community," they write to their customers. "You are the heart of who we are at Starbucks."

They also direct people to one of the other four Starbucks currently operating in the city (there are two further up Columbia; a third is located at the bottom of Third). The Starbucks in Valleyview is under renovation while a new one is likely coming at the intersection of Tranquille Road and 12th Street, where a drive-thru fast food restaurant is planned (city drawings included a Starbucks logo).

The company announced earlier this year it was planning to close 200 locations in Canada over a two-year period. Castanet has reached out to Starbucks to find out if the Kamloops closure is part of that plan and will update this story if we hear back.

