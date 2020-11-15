165431
Kamloops  

IH confirms community member tests positive for COVID-19

Positive case at NorKam

- | Story: 316458

Parents of students at NorKam Senior Secondary School have been notified by Interior Health of a positive case of COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents on Saturday (Nov. 14), principal Jonathan Brady said one member of the high school is isolating at home. The letter does not specify if the infected person was a staff member or student.

"To ensure personal privacy rights are tainted, we will not be proving any additional details."

The school is working with IH as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members were in contact with the person who tested positive for coronavirus. 

“If you are contacted by Interior Health, please follow their advice. If you are not contacted by Interior Health, it has been determined your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19."

If you are not contacted by IH, you can continue to attend school.

They encourage everyone to remain diligent and continue to follow all safety protocols as tracing is underway. 

