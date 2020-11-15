Employee at The Hamlets at Westsyde tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

The Hamlets at Westsyde care facility in Kamloops has cancelled all visits after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter obtained by Castanet, the memo states the medical health officer (MHO) confirmed the positive case in the staff member who works in long term care.

"As a precaution, effective immediately, all visits to residents are cancelled until such time as the MHO makes its decision," states the letter. "Should you reside in assisted living and visit a loved one in long term care, we ask that you refrain from visiting until such time as we have a final determination from the MHO."

The letter was sent out to the families of residents on Sunday once the tests results came back.

"The Hamlets at Westsyde has been preparing for this situation since the very early days of COVID-19, please rest assured that all of our team is working around the clock to protect your loved one," reads the letter.

"Should the MHO declare an outbreak, we will be calling everyone whose loved one has potentially been exposed. If you do not receive a phone call right away, please be patient and understand we will send further communication as soon as we know the scope of what we are dealing with."

The Hamlets will continue to work alongside the medical health officer as the situation progresses.