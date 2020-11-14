165431
Kamloops  

Home Hardware in Kamloops announces a third employee has tested positive for COVID-19

Third worker tests positive

A third employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kamloops Home Hardware located at 1325 Josep Way. 

Owner Rick Kurzac posted it to Facebook yesterday, (Nov. 13) to update its customers.

According to the announcement, the paint sales employee was last in-store on Nov. 6.

This comes after Home Hardware announced on Nov. 11 that two employees had received their test results, and the store had voluntarily shut down for one day.    

The third confirmed employee was last in-store before Home Hardware shut its doors for that day to sanitize. 

In his recent Facebook post, Kurzac says the Kamloops Home Hardware is committed to following guidelines by Interior Health and thanked the public for its continued support.

