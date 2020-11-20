St. Andrews on the Square cancels upcoming shows due to recent closures

Photo: Amandalina Letterio Market cancelled.

UPDATE Friday, Nov. 20 at 9:15 a.m.

Just six days after its first Christmas market event, St. Andrews on the Square has cancelled its upcoming shows.

The decision comes after an announcement made by Dr. Bonnie Henry at yesterday's B.C. COVID-19 press conference that banned indoor social gatherings until further notice.

Despite the closure, St. Andrews on the Square executive director Melanie Formansky is staying optimistic about potentially having some mid-December shows.

However, Formansky says it's the local businesses who will suffer most. "I feel so sorry for our vendors. A lot of them rely on their sales to make ends meet. We also rely on rentals to make ends meet but we have been thrifty and can survive a bit longer," she says.

St. Andrews on the Square will update Castanet if they are able to have any future events. Check back.

ORIGINAL Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4 a.m.

Kamloops' heritage landmark, St. Andrews on the Square, is hosting a series of markets from now until Christmas to support local businesses.

Saturday, it hosted its first of four shows. 'The Home Based Business Show' featured local businesses selling everything from spices or soaps, to Tupperware and more.

The shows will run every Saturday until Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Great time to get those gifts for those guys and gals that you just don't know what to buy for and there's going to be just a wonderful variety. There's no two of anything in the show, it's all unique," says Melody Formanski, St. Andrews on the Square executive director.

Formanski says it’s important to find ways to uplift the Kamloops marketplace, while maintaining safety protocols.

"We're very cognizant of COVID rules and what not so we keep the show small, but we give a platform for our vendors to be able to make a living," she adds.

This year's shows are more important than ever, as local vendors have been struggling to generate income, due to a lack of events.

Alana Hermsen, independent distributor for SweetLegs Kamloops, was one of many vendors who joined Saturday's market. She was grateful to have a place to showcase her array of uniquely printed leggings.

"That person-to-person contact is so important, especially with COVID-19. It's just been really difficult to be only online sales, and right now we are just very thankful to have this event," expressed Hermsen.

Hermsen says had she not taken her business online this year, she could have been in hot water, because it was heavily reliant on sales at local markets. Many other small companies around the world can relate.

Shopping here not only supports local businesses, but it also gives back to the community.

"The money from the table rental and donations at the door help support St. Andrews on the Square and help the Kamloops Heritage Society keep it in tip top shape," Formanski adds.

The next St. Andrews on the Square shows are as follows:

Christmas at the Square - Nov. 21, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Man Cave Crafts and Home Based Business Show - Nov. 28, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

$20 and Under Show - Dec. 5, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Kamloopsians can also join Alcohol Ink Painting Classes at St. Andrews on the Square, on Dec. 2, 9, and 16 to hand craft gifts yourself.



For more information or to book a table call Melody Formanski at 250-377-4232 or email.

Watch the video below.