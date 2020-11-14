165431
Kamloops  

Kamloops man with diabetes shares quirky travel stories in new book

Travelling with diabetes

- | Story: 316366

A Kamloops man is sharing his newly published book with diabetics everywhere — just in time for World Diabetes Day (Nov. 14). 

It’s called "Needle Me: Stories From A Syringe-Giving Diabetic Traveller." 

John De Luca has been a diabetic since he was a child. As an adult, he travelled four different continents for over 10 years. The book shares his experiences living overseas with diabetes. 

De Luca's quirky travel includes some intense yet vital decision making.

"I landed in West Africa, in Ghana, with about four or 500 needles in my backpack and I had to smuggle them into the country," he explains to Castanet. "So you know, if the needles disappear, you're kind of in trouble because you can't give insulin, and it's a constant battle."

According to Diabetes Canada, high blood sugar and low blood sugar can lead emergencies if left untreated, which could put a travelling diabetic at risk. Despite that, it didn’t stop De Luca from finding a way to travel the world even if it got him into some odd situations.

"Someone opens the door to the washroom and I'm injecting insulin," he recalls. "In many different languages and you don't know what they're yelling at you until you hear the word 'heroin' and you realize they think you're a drug user."

You can grab a copy of "Needle Me" here

