Coast Kamloops Hotel hosting fourth annual gingerbread contest in support of food bank

Photo: Pexels

If your gingerbread-making skills are something to brag about, then you should probably consider entering the fourth annual gingerbread house contest put on by the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre.

Nicole St. Godard, the food and beverage manager, tells Castanet they're still looking for entries.

"We could use a bit more," she says, noting there were nearly 50 houses last year.

The event is a fundraiser for the Kamloops Food Bank. In 2019, cash donations totalled over $500. A large number of Christmas gifts and non-perishable food items were also collected for the food bank.

Contest registration closes Nov. 30, with the viewing and voting taking place Dec. 1 to 24.

Throughout the month of December, locals can stop by the hotel lobby (located at 1250 Rogers Way) to check out the gingerbread house display and cast a ballot for their favourites. There will be five categories: toddlers (five and under), elementary school, high school, individual and professional.

"Last year was pretty fun. A class did Whoville. Our very first year running this, a class made a spaceship with lights. We’ve had ones with stained glass, we’ve had one with a basketball court," St. Godard says.

Viewers are asked to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift, to be donated to families who use the food bank.

Everything will be arranged so that COVID-19 safety protocols are maintained, St. Godard adds.

To register a gingerbread house, click here.

If you'd like to contact St. Godard, send her an email or call 250-682-0424.