Kamloops man one of 33 inmates suing the Mission Institution

Photo: CTV News Mission Institution

A Kamloops man serving time for beating a teenager with a baseball bat is leading a civil suit against the Attorney General of Canada, over what he claims was a breach of his privacy by staff at the Mission Institution federal prison.

Last month, Kristopher Teichrieb and 32 other inmates at the Mission Institution's Living Unit 5 filed a notice of civil claim, alleging prison staff posted notices on food service carts for several months that listed the inmates' personal information, including what medications they were prescribed.

The suit claims the notices were posted from April to the end of June 2020, and were accessible to kitchen staff, inmate kitchen workers and all inmates and staff in their living unit.

“Given that prescription drugs have significant value and are in high demand for ... recreational use and trade by many inmates in federal correctional institutions, including Mission Institution, the plaintiffs were acutely aware, and feared, that other inmates who read the notices might attempt to obtain their medication, whether through theft, violence, or the threat of violence,” the suit states, adding the plaintiffs “suffered significant embarrassment, stress and anxiety.”

On July 27, Teichrieb submitted a complaint to management about the alleged breach of privacy, and the following month, the prison's privacy coordinator sent a letter to all inmates on Living Unit 5.

“We regret to inform you there was a breach of your personal information,” the letter allegedly stated. “Food services immediately took corrective action by removing the lists and replaced them with lists that do not contain sensitive medical information ... The Correctional Service of Canada considers the protection of the personal information to be of the utmost importance and regrets any concerns or inconvenience this incident may cause you.”

Teichrieb and the 32 other inmates are seeking damages for the correctional facility's alleged mistake, claiming their Charter rights were violated along with the Privacy Act.

Teichrieb, who's assault on 18-year-old Jesse Simpson left the teen with permanent brain damage, was denied parole last month, but he's expected to be eligible for statutory release next spring.

Former Kelowna resident Donahugh McWhirter, serving a five and a half year sentence for drug trafficking and weapons offences, is also a plaintiff on the case.

Other plaintiffs include convicted killers Sarbjit Bains, Miroslaw Woronkiewicz, Jason Dahr, Timmy Engel, Nathan Fry, Anthony Gallup, Paul Haley, Carl Klyne, Donald Lauzon and Robert Parkin. Bongani Nyo, who's serving an 11-year sentence for having sex with women while he was HIV-positive, is also a plaintiff in the case.

The Attorney General of Canada has not yet filed a formal response to the lawsuit.

The Mission Institution is a medium-security federal prison that holds about 280 inmates north of Mission, B.C. Earlier this year, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Mission Institution and 120 inmates were infected. One of the inmates died.