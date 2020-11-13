The lynx that was recovering at the BC Wildlife Park has been released back into the wild

Photo: Tracy Reynolds/BC Wildlife Park The lynx.

A lynx that made headlines last month for roaming the North Shore — and later being caught by conservation officers and taken to the BC Wildlife Park for assessment — has been released back into the wild.

Tracy Reynolds, animal care supervisor at the BC Wildlife Park, tells Castanet the animal was given a clean bill of health this week. Conservation officers returned the animal to its natural habitat Thursday afternoon (Nov. 12), she says.

The male lynx, about three to five years old, came to the wildlife park in late October. A full physical was done on the big cat. At the time, results showed an infection in his abdomen.

The lynx was subsequently put on antibiotics.

That did the trick, Reynolds says.

"It cleared up within a week. Who knows what it was," she adds, noting staff couldn't find anything conclusively wrong.

"It could have been anything from a disease to trauma."

Reynolds says the lynx was released near Kamloops, likely at a high elevation with snowshoe hare, their primary prey.

It's believed he ate a number of feral cats when he was spotted in the city.