165076
Kamloops  

The lynx that was recovering at the BC Wildlife Park has been released back into the wild

Lynx released back into wild

- | Story: 316346

A lynx that made headlines last month for roaming the North Shore — and later being caught by conservation officers and taken to the BC Wildlife Park for assessment — has been released back into the wild. 

Tracy Reynolds, animal care supervisor at the BC Wildlife Park, tells Castanet the animal was given a clean bill of health this week. Conservation officers returned the animal to its natural habitat Thursday afternoon (Nov. 12), she says.

The male lynx, about three to five years old, came to the wildlife park in late October. A full physical was done on the big cat. At the time, results showed an infection in his abdomen. 

The lynx was subsequently put on antibiotics.

That did the trick, Reynolds says.

"It cleared up within a week. Who knows what it was," she adds, noting staff couldn't find anything conclusively wrong.

"It could have been anything from a disease to trauma."

Reynolds says the lynx was released near Kamloops, likely at a high elevation with snowshoe hare, their primary prey.

It's believed he ate a number of feral cats when he was spotted in the city. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

162175


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4302405
1430 Alpine Ave.
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$899,900
more details
164847


163601


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Roger
Roger Kamloops SPCA >


165126


TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for this Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
How different people take a selfie
Must Watch
Very comfy
Must Watch
Proof that Boxers do not believe in giving each other space.
Patrick Dempsey: ‘Grey’s Anatomy return was a rewarding and healing process’
Showbiz
Patrick Dempsey has opened up on reuniting with Ellen Pompeo for...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164150
163947