Kamloops developer receives international award for community art project

Photo: Tereza Verenca Part of the fence.

A community art project on the North Shore is the recipient of an international award.

Arpa Investments, the developer behind The Colours on Spirit Square, has been recognized for its "Bring Your Colour." The art project consists of 150 plywood boards painted by kids from the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA and local schools. Members of the business community also took part.

In October 2019, the panels were placed along the construction site fence, at the corner of MacKenzie Avenue and Yew Street, to add some colour to the neighbourhood and to recognize the multicultural spirit of the North Shore.

The art project caught the attention of the Hermes Creative Awards, which recognize the industry's best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos and advertising, marketing and communication programs.

ARPA Investments won gold in the print category.

"We wanted to do something that was creative," ARPA's Joshua Knaak tells Castanet, noting the accolade comes during Multiculturalism Week in B.C. "We were very happy with the outcome. It seemed like the community was really happy with the outcome as well."

When ARPA put the callout to get painters, there was no shortage of interest, Knaak says.

"There was actually far more excitement about creating them than I thought there would be. We had people asking, ‘Hey, can we make some?’ Once they were made, people absolutely loved to see their artwork every time they'd come by. It’s such a high traffic area."

He adds The Colours on Spirit Square, which will include a food hall, represents the North Shore.

"The development itself is that mix of community, where you got the one building that’s affordable seniors housing right next to a building that’s market housing and it’s all part of the same development. It’s a tapestry of people," he says.

Once complete, the multi-use development will feature 38 market condo units and commercial space. It's set to open spring 2021.