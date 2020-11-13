165076
Kamloops  

Kamloops philanthropist donates $90,000 to hospital; money used to buy 'much-needed' equipment

A $90k gift to RIH

- | Story: 316315

Royal Inland Hospital has purchased "much-needed" lab equipment, thanks to a $90,000 donation from Kamloops philanthropist and local businessman Ken Lepin.

The funds have allowed RIH to buy an Isoplater, "a sophisticated petri dish streaking instrument that is designed to provide safe and highly reproducible streaking of patient sample on culture media," notes a news release. 

The process was previously done by hand, something that was time-consuming with possible inconsistencies and higher risk of exposure to pathogens. The release notes with the new equipment lab techs are more protected and the procedure itself is much faster (and more accurate).

"This new machine is a life saver," says Deb Eckert, operations supervisor of microbiology. "We had a request for a new machine as we could not get parts or ongoing service for the old machine. When it broke down for good several months ago, we were in a bind as we had to resort to doing cultures by hand. ... The new machine, which is used 24/7, is an essential piece of equipment in the lab; the technicians are thrilled with it."

Lepin has been a longtime supporter of the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation. Over the last 25 years he's donated over $1 million.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164648


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4314264
222 240 McIntosh Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$284,900
more details
163958


165360


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Roger
Roger Kamloops SPCA >


161810


Brother hugs sister as he walks by while she’s singing and holding a plate of watermelon.

Must Watch
Random video? Check. Random plate of watermelon? Check.
Friday Fails- November 13, 2020
Galleries
Bad days happen.
Friday Fails- November 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
John Cena reached out to ex Nikki Bella after she welcomed first child
Showbiz
Nikki Bella received a sweet call from her ex John Cena after...
Two kids have street side dance battle
Must Watch
Who won?




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162734
162894