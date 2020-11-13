Traffic resumes on Highway 1, near Revelstoke

Photo: DriveBC
UPDATE: 11:44 a.m.
Traffic is moving again in both directions, DriveBC says on its website.
UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.
The road is still closed in both directions, according to DriveBC's latest update.
More information is expected at 11:45 a.m.
ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.
Heads-up, drivers heading east.
DriveBC is reporting a major road closure in Revelstoke this morning (Nov.13).
Highway 1 is closed in both directions for a vehicle recovery between Highway 23 North and Meadows in the Sky Parkway. Plan your route accordingly.
There is currently an assessment in progress and a detour is not available.
An update from DriveBC is expected at 10:45 a.m. Check back.