Traffic resumes on Highway 1, near Revelstoke

UPDATE: 11:44 a.m.

Traffic is moving again in both directions, DriveBC says on its website.

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

The road is still closed in both directions, according to DriveBC's latest update.

More information is expected at 11:45 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

Heads-up, drivers heading east.

DriveBC is reporting a major road closure in Revelstoke this morning (Nov.13).

Highway 1 is closed in both directions for a vehicle recovery between Highway 23 North and Meadows in the Sky Parkway. Plan your route accordingly.

There is currently an assessment in progress and a detour is not available.

An update from DriveBC is expected at 10:45 a.m. Check back.