Kamloops  

Wanted man believed to be in Kamloops area after incident in Kelowna

Have you seen this man?

The RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a man believed to be in the Kamloops area.

Childe Joseph Czernisz has an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from a serious incident in Kelowna.

He is known to frequently be in the Kamloops area and police are asking the public to help spot him.  

He is wanted on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Police describe Czernisz as: Caucasian, 166 pounds, five-foot-nine, brown hair, hazel eyes.

If anyone sees Czernisz or knows where he is, do not approach him and call police immediately.

