A Kamloops thrift shop has created a unique way to make a local senior feel special this holiday season

Photo: Bonnie McBride You can donate a book advent calendar to a local senior in need.

Second Chances Thrift Store in Kamloops has found a unique way to care for seniors this holiday season.

The SPCA thrift store is putting together its annual book advent calendars, only this year customers can purchase one to donate it to a vulnerable senior in the Kamloops community.

"We always look for a new way to connect to our community while giving back to the SPCA. This helps us do something new, exciting and fun for our staff and volunteers to get involved with and this seemed like a great fit," says store manager Bonnie McBride.

Twenty-four previously owned books will be wrapped and delivered to a senior in need within the city. Second Chances has partnered with other organizations that will distribute the books to seniors on the donors behalf.

The book advent calendars will be distributed to seniors who are isolated, living in transitional housing or using meal programs. "We work hard to make sure that we're filling in the cracks when we're doing supportive programming in Kamloops," adds McBride.

The thrift shop staff hand picks general fiction, romance books, and other genres that they notice seniors tend to gravitate toward when visiting the shop.

"It's just a nice treat to receive something like that and a gift that you can open up every night through December until Christmas and you can enjoy all through the year as you read those books," she explains.

Customers can donate by visiting Second Chances or purchasing the donation online through the shop's website. One book advent calendar costs $20 + GST. Proceeds will support the SPCA.

McBride adds that Second Chances Thrift Store is looking for volunteers as well. Anyone interested can contact her through Facebook.