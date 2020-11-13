165076
Kamloops  

A Kamloops thrift shop has created a unique way to make a local senior feel special this holiday season

Give a gift to a local senior

- | Story: 316250

Second Chances Thrift Store in Kamloops has found a unique way to care for seniors this holiday season.

The SPCA thrift store is putting together its annual book advent calendars, only this year customers can purchase one to donate it to a vulnerable senior in the Kamloops community. 

"We always look for a new way to connect to our community while giving back to the SPCA.  This helps us do something new, exciting and fun for our staff and volunteers to get involved with and this seemed like a great fit," says store manager Bonnie McBride.

Twenty-four previously owned books will be wrapped and delivered to a senior in need within the city.   Second Chances has partnered with other organizations that will distribute the books to seniors on the donors behalf.  

The book advent calendars will be distributed to seniors who are isolated, living in transitional housing or using meal programs.  "We work hard to make sure that we're filling in the cracks when we're doing supportive programming in Kamloops," adds McBride.

The thrift shop staff hand picks general fiction, romance books, and other genres that they notice seniors tend to gravitate toward when visiting the shop. 

"It's just a nice treat to receive something like that and a gift that you can open up every night through December until Christmas and you can enjoy all through the year as you read those books," she explains. 

Customers can donate by visiting Second Chances or purchasing the donation online through the shop's website. One book advent calendar costs $20 + GST. Proceeds will support the SPCA.

McBride adds that Second Chances Thrift Store is looking for volunteers as well.  Anyone interested can contact her through Facebook

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163958


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4280054
1023 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$324,900
more details


163573


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Mars * Bonded To Shiraz*
Mars * Bonded To Shiraz* Kamloops SPCA >


163538


Beyonce curating workout classes for Peloton

Showbiz
Beyonce is giving exercise enthusiasts a motivational boost by creating a series of workout classes with officials at interactive...
Look Twice
Galleries
This gallery will have you wondering if you need to get your eyes...
Look Twice (2)
Galleries
Toddler secretly feeding baby sister ice cream
Must Watch
CJ is spending some special time with His sister-Jenna sharing...
Julianne Hough felt ‘lost’ after Ryan Seacrest split
Showbiz
Julianne Hough felt "lost" after splitting from Ryan...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162603
162265