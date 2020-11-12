TRU annual fundraiser exceeds goal, despite going online this year

Photo: Amandalina Letterio

Like many other events this year, the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Day of Giving fundraiser event was held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this 'new normal', Kamloops donors showed up and showed out.

The event started on Nov. 5 and ran for 36 hours. TRU alumni, previous donors, and new contributors were encouraged to donate to the university for student support.

The goal was to raise $36,000 in 36 hours - and this was vastly exceeded.

Seventy-one donors raised a total of $49,390 for scholarships, bursaries, awards and other programs.

Thompson Rivers University director of development for annual giving Diana Major said the total left her in awe.

“The pandemic has affected so many people; we knew going into it that some folks weren’t going to be able to give. We just thought if we could get the message out to those fortunate, that was in a position to donate, we wanted them to know that we’re working to support as many students as we could during this time,” Major said.

Last year, the in-person event raised $61,700, including a matching donation of $25,000 from long-time TRU donors Roland and Anne Neave.

Major adds that although people couldn't physically gather, they still supported TRU and its students.

"Kamloops is such a giving community," she said.