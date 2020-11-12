High school students encouraged to apply for post-secondary scholarship

Photo: Beedie Luminaries Amber Fill, a Kamloops student, won the 2020 Beedie Luminaries Scholarship Award for her post-secondary studies.

The Beedie Luminaries Scholarship program is seeking to give 105 grade 12 B.C. students a hefty scholarship for their post-secondary education.

In 2021, Ryan Beedie's $50 million scholarship foundation will award $4.2 million in scholarships. The selected students will receive up to $40,000, in addition to mentors, student coaches, peer support groups and paid internships.

The organization will select students who are facing financial adversity and the money can be used toward any type of post-secondary study, including public university, college, or trade schools in British Columbia.

Last year Amber Fill, a student in the Okanagan, received this award. At the time, she attended South Kamloops Secondary before moving on to the University of Victoria.

“I almost didn’t apply to the Beedie Luminaries program because of fears that it was way too far out of my reach,” says Fill in a release. “However, I am so glad that I did. Beedie Luminaries has taken away the stress regarding tuition fees, allowing me to concentrate more on my studies, and provided me with a team of people who support and guide me as well as a mentor who I can call on for advice."

Beedie Luminaries appreciates when students not only display academic readiness, but also shares their personal stories of adversity and resilience. The organization adds that among the 2020 recipients, over 70 per cent live in rental or social housing, 48 per cent come from single-parent or foster families, and 26 per cent are the first in their family to attend post-secondary.

Students looking to apply for the scholarship can do so here. The deadline to apply is January 13, 2021 at 9:00 am PST.

Winners will be announced in early May 2021.