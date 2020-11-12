165276
Kamloops  

A former student shares fond memories of his favourite science teacher

Beloved teacher passes at 82

A cherished Kamloops high school science teacher, Gordon Gore, has passed away.

There is an outpour of comments on Facebook from the Kamloops community from former students sharing memories of Mr. Gore.

It is with heavy hearts and sadness that the BIG Little Science Centre announces the passing of the BIG Little Science...

Posted by BIG Little Science Centre on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Castanet reporter Darren Handschuh was a student of his at Westsyde Secondary School in the 1980s.  He shares fond memories of Gore's love of science and teaching.

"I had him for science class and he was one of the most fun teachers I have ever had. His classes were not only educational but also a lot of fun. He made them very interesting," Handschuh recalls. 

"He was also an all around good guy. The man had a passion for science and it is my understanding he was well respected by his peers."

Handschuh adds Gore wrote several books on science, some of which are at the Okanagan Science Centre.  He was also an avid photographer.

"He had numerous pictures on the walls of The Hamlets in Westsyde, where he lived the past few years. Before the lock down we would also have a chat when I stopped by to visit my parents in Kamloops. He still knew who I was after not seeing him for many years," Handschuh says. 

