Kamloops  

Kamloops police expand crime reporting tool to include traffic complaints and licence plates theft

Addition to crime report tool

The Kamloops RCMP have made an addition to their non-emergency online crime reporting tool.

Residents can now report traffic complaints and stolen licence plates/registration decals. 

The tool allows Kamloopsians to report minor crimes online, particularly crimes where there are no suspects or witnesses and no police presence is required. 

The online crime reporting tool was originally launched in November 2019.

It allows citizens to report damage and mischief to vehicle or property under $5000, theft of bicycle or property under $5000, general driving behaviour reports, and more.  To read a full list of acceptable non-emergency reports, click here.

The tool aims to allow our citizens to report non-emergency crimes online with the goal of freeing up time for front line personnel, including both police dispatchers and police officers, to respond to emergencies. 

“One of the ways police learn where to concentrate our resources is to hear directly from our citizens.  Crime reports from the public are an essential part of determining how our policing resources are deployed in the city," says Supt. Syd Lecky commander of the Kamloops RCMP.

“These additions to the reporting tool will enhance our service delivery to residents of Kamloops by making it more convenient to report less serious crimes, while allowing police to focus on emergency calls for service,” Lecky adds. 

To make a report using the Online Crime Reporting tool, click here.

