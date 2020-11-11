A Kamloops choir has put together a video of them singing songs for Remembrance Day

The Cantabile Singers of Kamloops have put together an online performance in commemoration of past and present Canadian veterans.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday evening (Nov. 11), the virtual Remembrance Day performance is playing on the group's YouTube page. Castanet Kamloops is streaming it as well.

The 20-person choir has individually video recorded themselves singing an array of songs. The group's music director, Ryan Noakes, spent time putting the video together for the past month.

The performance starts off with a setting of In Flanders Fields, written by Noakes himself. The second piece in the program is called, "In Remembrance," followed by, "One Voice," and finishing with, "You are the new day."

"This is the 10th year of the choir doing a Remembrance Day performance," says Noakes. "It's important to all of us that we honour those whose lives have been affected by war and conflict. We wanted have a way for the community to come together in honour of the importance of this day."

He adds the Cantabile Singers of Kamloops enjoy finding ways to continue singing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video debuts at 7 p.m. on Castanet Kamloops as well.