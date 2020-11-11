Kamloops Home Hardware is alerting the public that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19

Photo: Google maps Kamloops Home Hardware announces COVID-19 cases via Facebook on Saturday

Two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kamloops Home Hardware, located at 1325 Josep Way.

The store announced via Facebook that it voluntarily closed its doors Wednesday (Nov. 11) so that that it can be thoroughly disinfected.

The first employee to test positive last worked on Nov. 5 and received their test results yesterday (Nov. 10).

The second employee with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis last worked on Nov. 7 and received their test result today.

According to Home Hardware, both employees are self isolating at home.

The company says it is committed to following guidelines by Interior Health and it will update the public when more information becomes available.