A small gathering was held at the Kamloops cenotaph this morning for Remembrance Day

Kamloops remembers

A quiet Remembrance Day ceremony was held around the Kamloops cenotaph Saturday morning on Battle Street.

Despite the fact that 2020 has been a challenging year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and gatherings have been kept at a minimum, it did not stop the city from taking a moment to tribute past and present Veterans - whether they showed up in person at a distance or were watching via live streams at home. 

Craig Thomson, the Past President of the Kamloops Legion and the first Vice President of the B.C./Yukon Command Legion, hosted today's tribute.  

"Normally at Riverside Park on a day like today, we would have four to six thousand people observing the ceremony," he says. "So today is really different in that we only had a small sampling of people. We had to limit it to veterans, everyone here is a veteran in some form, with the exception of a few VIPs.  We have had some World War II veterans here, Afghanistan veterans here, we've got RCMP veterans as well.  So the numbers and the location are different."

Although Kamloopsians were unable to physically be there to commemorate veterans at today's ceremony, Thomson says you can still find ways to remember, today and always. 

"We hope that people take a moment or two to think about the poppy and the people that made the poppy possible and the freedoms that we have today.  Just give a thought to those that gave their lives and those that continue to serve our country to make sure our freedoms are safeguarded," Thomson adds.

