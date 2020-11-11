2020 was a record-breaking year for destination golf in Kamloops

Photo: New Parallel Productions/Golf Kamloops

Destination golf in Kamloops saw a 107 per cent increase in 2020 compared to last year, likely a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, Tourism Kamloops points out that access to wide open spaces and uncrowded fairways resulted in exceeded expectations for the 2020 golf season.

Despite the fact that 65 per cent of destination golf bookings acquired in the first three months of 2020 were cancelled and many courses delayed opening, there was still an increase this year.

Marketing tactics for Golf Kamloops resumed in late June when Phase 3 of the BC Restart Plan was announced, resulting in a 500 per cent increase in booking requests for July and August over the same period in 2019.

Tobiano was also named Canada’s Best Golf Course by the World Golf Awards, beating well-known courses like Cabot Links in Nova Scotia and the National Golf Club of Canada in Ontario.

Golf Kamloops is projecting even more growth for the 2021 season.