Kamloops musician and boyfriend fundraising for spinal surgery

Photo: Madison Olds Derek Jezewsky.

Madison Olds and her boyfriend Derek Jezewsky are hoping to fly from their new home in Coquitlam in early 2021 to Colombia — not to escape the grey or to try the food, but because that's where BioXcellerator's operations are based.

The Kamloops- born-and-raised singer is raising money for a specialized procedure for her paraplegic boyfriend. The surgery may help heal his severed spinal cord.

THE INJURY

Jezewsky grew up in northern B.C. and moved to Kamloops several years ago.

One day in April 2017 he took a trip that would forever change his life. While he'd been riding motorcross for his whole life, he'd begun to pursue it more seriously over the previous three years.

"He was racing in Kelowna," Olds says. "It was about five laps in and just in the corner he got a flat tire."

In the ensuing crash, the bike landed on top of Jezewsky.

"He immediately knew something was wrong," she tells Castanet.

An ambulance rushed him to Kelowna General Hospital, where staff realized the severity of the situation was beyond what they could deal with. Jezewsky was subsequently airlifted to Vancouver; it was there they determined his spinal cord had been severed. Olds calls it a T6-T7 complete, and says it occurred behind Jezewsky's sternum.

It resulted in complete paraplegia.

"He has zero feeling below his chest," Olds explains. "The doctors told him he didn’t have any chance of walking again."

Photo: Madison Olds Derek Jezewsky with Pepper the dog (right), a rescue the couple got in Toronto.

THE RELATIONSHIP

Jezewsky moved to Toronto and became involved in wheelchair basketball at a high level, playing with the Canadian national team.

While he was back in Kamloops on a trip, a teammate of his was touring through as a musician and had a show scheduled in a local basement.

"My parents, they have a little speakeasy venue in their basement," Olds says.

It was her parents who thought the two should get introduced, with her father encouraging her to come meet one of the concert attendees and her mother talking up Olds to the young athlete. Olds agreed and headed on down to the basement.

"He won my heart with his charm and smile," she says of their first meeting. "He's probably one of the happiest, most positive people I’ve ever met in my life."

The pair started a relationship; with Olds debating moving to Toronto for her music career, things seemed to work out perfectly. They lived there until April of this year, when they packed up their apartment and drove to the Lower Mainland.

THE PROCEDURE

Earlier this year, after reading about stem cells being used in spinal procedures online, Olds put a call out on Twitter to hear what people's experience was. She got a surprising response.

"A gentleman reached out to me and said, 'My name is Tom, I’m the father of Ryan, one of the Humboldt Broncos."

Passion project: twitter fam does anyone out there have knowledge of rehabilitation, treatment ( stem cell or other) for a complete spinal cord injury causing paralysis? — Madison Olds Music (@maddieoldsmusic) February 13, 2020

He suggested they look into the same procedure his son, Ryan Straschnitzki, had done. It was an experimental operation in Thailand, one that included stem cells and electrodes.

"Last Christmas, Ryan was kicking a soccer ball," Olds says.

The couple applied for the program, but for what Jezewsky needed it was going to cost around $130,000, which was "crazy out of the budget." The pair decided to do more research, and learned about BioXcellerator, a company that does stem cell procedures in Colombia.

"They had some great progress with similar injuries," Olds says.

They reached out to the American company and were quickly in touch with a New York representative; within a matter of hours, they were told Jezewsky's injury fit the profile.

Now, the wheelchair athlete and aspiring pop star are fundraising in an effort to pay for it all. While altogether it's expected to cost $75,000, their GoFundMe goal is $30,000.

"I feel embarrassed to ask for that much money," Olds she says when asked why not set it to $75,000.

To date, more than $11,000 has been donated.

At the same time, their journey to get Jezewsky to Colombia has been shared on another platform.

"The TikTok community loves him, he’s like a celebrity there," Olds tells Castanet.

The app, which allows users to share short videos, along with music, has been very supportive of the couple and their goal. Olds' account, which she started last year as a way to reach out to fans, now features dozens of videos of the two, many with her dancing while Jezewsky sits next to her.

Many of the recent videos have been seen hundreds of thousands of times; some have more than a million views.

And that TikTok community has been sending in donations via PayPal, which allows for transactions as low as a dollar. Olds says thousands of dollars have come in that way.

"I can’t believe how much we’ve raised," she says. "A huge part of me is overwhelmed."

Part of that, she says, is as a struggling musician, she knows how difficult it is right now for other artists; yet, she sees names she knows or recognizes from the music industry pop up in the donations.

"I’m constantly emotional about it because I’m floored by the kindness."

While they're still filling out forms and working through the administrative side of things, she isn't sure when the next big moment will be. They're hoping to fly to Colombia early next year to start the procedure, which will require four rounds of stem cells.

To help them reach the mark, Olds may also release a special song. However, getting it properly recorded could cost a pretty penny.

"He inspired me to write a song about our relationship," she says. "Hopefully, we can release it."

You can find the GoFundMe campaign here.