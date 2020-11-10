Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to RIH outbreak now at eight

Photo: Brendan Kergin

There are now eight cases directly linked to the patient care tower construction site outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital, Interior Health (IH) has confirmed.

That's up one case from yesterday (Nov. 9).

IH states other than the single additional case, there are no new operational details to report.

In an interview with Castanet Monday afternoon, Dr. Carol Fenton, IH's new medical health officer based in Kamloops, said she and her team are still gathering information and learning more about the RIH cases, and their possible exposures.

She noted there are many contractor groups working on the massive tower project, including workers who live in Alberta and in the Lower Mainland.

A work stoppage order was not issued following the outbreak because an IH environmental health inspector assured the site was safe and safety protocols were being met, Fenton said.

On Nov. 3, Interior Health confirmed a group of workers had tested positive for COVID-19. Three days later, the outbreak was declared, with seven cases.

She encouraged residents to continue to social distance, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene.

In the last 24 hours, B.C. saw 525 new cases (27 in the IH region).

Earlier today, IH issued a COVID-19 alert, urging against any non-essential travel. It advised against unnecessary visits to the Lower Mainland or other jurisdictions with surging cases.

