164899
165412
Kamloops  

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to RIH outbreak now at eight

1 more RIH virus case

- | Story: 316081

There are now eight cases directly linked to the patient care tower construction site outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital, Interior Health (IH) has confirmed.

That's up one case from yesterday (Nov. 9).

IH states other than the single additional case, there are no new operational details to report.

In an interview with Castanet Monday afternoon, Dr. Carol Fenton, IH's new medical health officer based in Kamloops, said she and her team are still gathering information and learning more about the RIH cases, and their possible exposures.

She noted there are many contractor groups working on the massive tower project, including workers who live in Alberta and in the Lower Mainland. 

A work stoppage order was not issued following the outbreak because an IH environmental health inspector assured the site was safe and safety protocols were being met, Fenton said.

On Nov. 3, Interior Health confirmed a group of workers had tested positive for COVID-19. Three days later, the outbreak was declared, with seven cases.

She encouraged residents to continue to social distance, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene.

In the last 24 hours, B.C. saw 525 new cases (27 in the IH region).

Earlier today, IH issued a COVID-19 alert, urging against any non-essential travel. It advised against unnecessary visits to the Lower Mainland or other jurisdictions with surging cases.

To read more about the latest update from Dr. Bonnie Henry, click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163625


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4296840
837 Morrison Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$0
more details


154288


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Mars * Bonded To Shiraz*
Mars * Bonded To Shiraz* Kamloops SPCA >


165360


Judge Judy: ‘I don’t want to retire – what would I do?’

Showbiz
Judge Judy star Judy Sheindlin can't see herself retiring because she "doesn't have hobbies" and she...
Suitcase debacle
Must Watch
This woman has some difficulties with her suitcase.
Tattuesday- November 10, 2020
Galleries
Amazing (and hot) tattoos.
Tattuesday- November 10, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jonathan Rhys Meyers arrested for DUI in Malibu
Showbiz
Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has reportedly been arrested for...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162198
163919