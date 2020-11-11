Local veteran shares his 15-year Navy experience and reminds us to remember those who fought for Canada

Many Remembrance Day events have been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and although we can’t gather to in person, a local veteran is reminding us why it’s important to never forget.

Gordon Marsh served in the Navy for 15 years. In an interview with Castanet, he reminds us to not take our freedom and rights for granted.

Among the wisdom shared in our video interview, Marsh says Remembrance Day is not just about the past, but it's also about the present.

"All these young people are serving, a few lost their lives too," Marsh elaborates. "It's ongoing, it's not something that just happened way back when. It's with us today. Remember that."

When asked why it's important for future generations to 'never forget,' Marsh says, "Is it important that you have a country to live in that is free and you can do what you want to do and think what you want to think without being chastised for it? Think about it," he explains. "This is what these veterans did for Canada."

